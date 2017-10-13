Pet of the Week: Freddie

Animal welfare experts are appealing for a new home for Freddie, a lovely four-year-old Border Collie, based at Dogs Trust in West Calder.
This happy boy likes working for a tasty treat, playing with his soft toys and getting a gentle scratch.
Freddie would like an adult-only home; he enjoys the quiet life and is looking for a relaxed home somewhere where there is not a lot of noise or many visitors.
To offer Freddie a forever home, call 01506 873459.
Almost Done!
Registering with Falkirk Herald means you're ok with our terms and conditions.