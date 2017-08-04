Pet of the Week: Cougar

This lovely old gent is called Cougar.
He’s roughly about 10 or 11 and he is currently fostered for the charity Huskies in Need.
His foster mum Tracy said: “Sadly no one wants to adopt an old dog like him but he’s great in the house, great with other dogs and just great to be around. He’s had a hard time of it but he’s on the mend and is a very happy boy.”
He loves his walks, loads of cuddles – and his food. Tracy really hopes there is an owner out there for him. If you can offer him a forever home, please contact Tracy Ratchford on 07746 124891 or visit the Huskies in Need Facebook page.
