Pet of the Week: Cherry

Animal welfare experts are appealing for a new home for nine-year-old staffy cross Cherry, based at the Dogs Trust in West Calder.

Before Cherry arrived at the centre, she was wandering alone as a stray and is now looking for someone special and a forever home to call her own.

Cherry is known for being the sweetest, snuggliest dog in the centre. She likes to cuddle up to you for a clap and loves the attention. Her favourite thing to do is relax on the couch beside you and say hello to new friends.

To offer Cherry a home, call 01506 873459.