Pet of the week: Buster and Misty

Two lovely nine-year-old crossbreeds, Buster and Misty, need a new home.

The brother and sister are at Dogs Trust in West Calder, Livingston, due to their owner’s ill health.

They enjoy walks and adore each other. Misty loves to play fetch while Buster prefers to potter around but both are affectionate. They want a quiet, calm home with a secure garden, and could live with older children.

Buster and Misty are housetrained, fully vaccinated, neutered and microchipped. They come with insurance and vet bills will be paid. If you can offer them a forever home, then please contact the centre on 01506 873459.