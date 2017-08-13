Pet of the week: Biscuit

Could you give Biscuit a new home?

This 13-year-old crossbreed is currently at the Dogs Trust in West Calder but is looking for a new abode.

She is best suited to an adult only home with calm, confident owners.

Biscuit adores company and despite her age, she loves going out for sprightly walks. She can be quite nervous around new people and takes her time to build up trust.

She would just love if someone patient would give her time and a chance to show her real, wonderful self.

If you think you can offer Biscuit or any of the other 50 dogs at the rehoming centre a home, please contact 01506 873459.