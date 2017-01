Binx is a four-year-old crossbreed who’s looking for a new home for the new year.

Currently staying at Dogs Trust in West Calder, Binx is a friendly big boy who loves his family and is especially fond of cuddles.

He is house-trained, happy home alone and well behaved in the garden and loves trips in the car. Binx is playful and has lived with a cat, but can be wary of dogs and children, and so would prefer a quiet life.

If you can help, call the centre on 01506 873459.