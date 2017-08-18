Pet of the Week: Ava

Animal welfare experts are appealing for a new home for Ava, an adorable six-year-old year American Bulldog based at Dogs Trust in West Calder.

Ava is a very sweet, loving girl who makes friends with everyone she meets; she makes everyone’s heart melt with her beautiful big puppy dog eyes.

Her favourite thing to do is go on fun walks and play with her ball in the garden. Ava gets along with other dogs but prefers to be the only dog in the house; she can also live with children of around age 10 and above.

To offer Ava a home, please call 01506 873459.