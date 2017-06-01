Pet of the Week: Angelina

Poor snake Angelina, like her Hollywood namesake Miss Jolie, has been through the mill in recent months and now finds herself in the temporary care of the Scottish Society for the Prevention of Cruelty of Animals.

Not having enjoyed the best start in life, Angelina came to the SSPCA through no fault of her own and now needs a loving, experienced new owner with a large vivarium which will be suitable accommodation for her, who knows how to handle and look after her correctly.

If you can help give the SSPCA a call on 03000 999 999.