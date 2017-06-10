Nessie was a sight for sore eyes for Frank

Frank Marshall’s wife Nessie was the first person he saw after eye surgery and her vision struck him so much he had to ask her out.

Frank (83) and Nessie (82) from Larbert celebrated their diamond wedding last Thursday after 60 happy years together and a lifetime of memories.

They were married in Larbert West Church on June 1, 1957 after meeting in Falkirk Royal Infirmary in 1955 when Frank had to undergo surgery to fix an eye problem.

Nessie, whose name is Agnes, said: “I was only 20 and doing nursing at the hospital when Frank came in. After the operation I was the one who took his bandages off so I was the first one he saw.

“He got one of the other patients to ask me out because he was so shy, but I said yes because he was so cute. Our first date was to Stirling on the bus and we watched the Royal Mail sort all the Christmas parcels out. Frank still had his dark glasses on.”

At the couple’s wedding, Nessie’s bridesmaid was friend Susan Hendry while Frank’s best man his brother Jimmy.

The reception was a “low-key” affair held in Frank’s mum’s garden and the couple honeymooned in London.

Frank, who now suffers from Parkinson’s disease, worked as a telecommunications engineer throughout his career which took him and Nessie all across Britain where they lived in different towns and cities such as London when he worked at Scotland Yard.

Other places included Orpington and Buckinghamshire before moving back north of the border near Kenmore on the banks of Loch Tay and then settling once again in Larbert.

They have two sons – Frank (59) and Scott (52) and two grandchildren Lisa (27) and Jamie (24), who were all there with friends for a family celebration at the couple’s home last weekend.

Frank, who is an author of several historical books, said: “I think the secret to long and happy marriage, for me, is just being very careful what I say, I’m a bit accident prone.

“We have a very close family and we would like to thank them and all our friends for their love and support and all the lovely presents and cards we have received.”