THE DETAILS: Michael Danjuma Soje was born at Forth Valley Royal Hospital at 2.30pm on April 15, 2016, weighing 7lb 13oz.

THE PARENTS: Mum Claudine Soje (38) is a student and dad John Soje (41) is a senior analyst with Tesco Bank. The couple already have two daughters, Paula (8) and Nadia (4), and the family live in Camelon.

THE PREGNANCY: It was fine according to Claudine, who said she kept in a lot better health than her previous pregnancies with her two daughters.

THE BIRTH: As she had previously had two caesarean sections, it was always going to be a planned C-section for number three, although it was brought forward a few days from her planned delivery date of April 26.

THE BABY: He is very content and laid back, according to mum, who added that he is a very good sleeper.

THE NAME: Michael was a name that the couple had liked for a boy from their first pregnancy so when he arrived there was never any question what he would be called. Danjuma is a Nigerian name given to boys who are born on a Friday.

THANKS: Claudine would like to thank her sister Annette for all her help, the “wonderful” maternity staff, particularly those in Ward 8, and her friends Caroline and Jacqui for their support.