Laura Anderson and Lukas Ehrhardt

THE COUPLE: Laura Anderson (24) is a business analyst in Glasgow, while Lukas Ehrhardt (25) works for the emergency services in the Glasgow area.

HOW THEY MET: Though born in different countries, Cupid played his part when Lukas’ parents brought their family from Germany to live and work in Scotland. The couple met in 2012.

THE PROPOSAL: Laura says she was surprised when Lukas got down on one knee but when he asked the big question she didn’t hesitate before saying yes. He had already asked her dad’s permission.

THE WEDDING: Callendar House was the venue chosen by Laura for sentimental reasons with the ceremony and dinner there on September 3. Later they went to Airth Castle where they were joined by evening guests for a ceilidh and disco.

THE WEDDING PARTY: Best man was a friend of Lukas, Richard Carson, while Laura’s friends Rachel Carter and Ashley Gibbons were bridesmaids.

THE HONEYMOON: The couple flew to Paris for a ‘mini-moon’ but have a honeymoon organised for next April with a safari in Kenya, two weeks in Mauritius and two nights in Dubai.

THANKS: Many thanks to both sets of parents, Lex and Alison Anderson, and Stephan and Ulrike Ehrhardt, and to all who helped make their day so special.