Diamond pair danced lives away

A couple celebrating their 60th anniversary last week said their years together have flown past.

Eileen and Charles Sim, who live in Whitecross, met at the dancing at Linlithgow Town Hall and instantly “fell for each other”, Eileen said.

Eileen and Charles on their special day 60 years ago

It wasn’t long before they would be doing all their dances together as Charles, from Whitecross, proposed eight months later.

Eileen, who worked as a home help, said: “We were in the dancing at the time and he just asked do you fancy getting engaged and I jumped at the chance.

“It was a surprise, I couldn’t believe it usually you go a long time together before you get married but we just felt we were ready.”

They were married at St Michael’s Church in Linlithgow on May 25, 1957. They have three children – Maria (59), Charles (55) and Fraser (51) – six grandchildren and one great grandson Stephen (1).

Eileen (80) admits she can’t quite get her head around how quickly the time has gone.

She said: “I can’t believe it is 60 years we have been together and I can’t believe that we are both 80 years old.

“It’s unbelievable usually when you are 80 you feel old but I don’t feel old, I feel great.”

Eileen said her favourite dances with former bricklayer Charles were the “cuddly ones, the slow waltz” they might not be dancing any more but they still enjoy each other’s company and love nothing more than going out and socialising.

She said: “We go out and about but we don’t go dancing anymore. We go to Linlithgow and Falkirk at the weekend we go down to the Old Post Office in Linlithgow for a couple of pints.

“We like the company, you meet people and chat to them so we go down every Saturday.”

Last week they celebrated their 60th anniversary in style with a two-day trip to the Macdonald Marine Hotel in North Berwick with their two sons and their partners.

Their daughter Maria, who works as a home help in Linlithgow, plans to take them away on a surprise trip.

Asked the secret behind their marriage Eileen said: “We fell in love and we have just been like that all the time.

“We’ve been great for each other, we help each other and everything. I help him and he helps me.”