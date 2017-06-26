Baby of the week: Skye Karté

Skye Karté was born in Forth Valley Royal Hospital on February 20, 2017 at 3.50am, weighing 7lbs 7oz.

THE PARENTS: Mum Stephanie Karté (31) works in admin with a clothing manufacturer, while dad Christopher Karté (30) is an internet account manager with the IT company. The couple also have a son, Jackson (15 months) and the family lives in Bo’ness.

THE PREGNANCY AND BIRTH: Skye’s arrival was a bit of a shock for her mum and dad as Stephanie didn’t know she was expecting! They thought she had food poisoning and eventually went to A&E about an hour before their daughter was born. “It was only when I said that I wanted to push that they asked if I might be pregnant,” said Stephanie. “I was being rushed from cubicles to resus when Skye was born in the corridor.”

THE BABY: Mum said she’s a great wee baby and big brother is very good with her.

THE NAME: With no idea of the pregnancy the couple had no names selected but after ten days decided on Skye.

THE GRANDPARENTS: Delighted grandparents are Rose and John Duvall of Bo’ness, Alvis and Lesley Kerr of Uphall and Carol and Kevin Karté of Bathgate.

THANKS: The couple would like to thank all the A&E staff, particularly the two nurses who looked after Stephanie.