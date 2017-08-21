Baby of the week: Romeo Robert Forbes

Romeo Robert Forbes was born on February 6, 2017, at 1.39am in Forth Valley Royal Hospital, weighing 7lbs 3oz.

THE PARENTS: Mum Naomi Forbes (19) is a support worker, while dad Kristopher McAuley (18) is a mechanic. This is their first baby and the couple are from Falkirk.

THE PREGNANCY: Everything was fine except Naomi was found to have Group B Strep which meant she would need antibioitics when in labour so as not to pass the infection on to her baby.

THE BIRTH: Baby had been due on January 28 but didn’t decide to make an appearance for another ten days. Naomi went into labour on February 5 and Romeo arrived in the early hours of the following day.

THE BABY: “He’s happy and healthy,” said his proud mum, “and absolutely brilliant.”

THE NAME: Naomi wanted something unusual – but she was also convinced she was having a girl. When baby came along he was nameless for two weeks until she decided on Romeo. Robert is after her late papa as they share the same birthday.

THANKS: Naomi would like to thank all the midwives at Forth Valley Royal who provided her care and also members of Polmont Breastfeeding Club for their support since Romeo’s birth.