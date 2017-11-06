Baby of the week: Robyn Lisa Barnfather

Robyn Lisa Barnfather was born on June 13, 2017 at 12.30am in Forth Valley Royal Hospital, weighing 7lbs 6oz.
THE PARENTS: Mum Jaynene Barnfather (38) is a childminder, while dad Ian Barnfather (38) is a plant operator. The couple already have two sons, Joey (8) and Max (3), and the family live in California.
THE PREGNANCY: Jaynene said she sailed through the nine months without any problems. She didn’t even suffer from any morning sickness at the start.
THE BIRTH: After her waters broke a week before her due date Jaynene was taken into hospital to be induced. However, it ended up being a long labour.
THE BABY: “She’s perfect,” said the delighted mum. “Very content, sleepig through the night after a couple of weeks and only cries when she wants a bottle.”
THE NAME: The couple couldn’t decided on a name at first but Robyn was one they both liked. Lisa is after Jaynene’s best friend who died tragically a few years ago.
THE GRANDPARENTS: Robyn is a much-loved granddaughter for Margaret and Michael Thomson of California and Wilma and the late Gordon Barnfather of Grangemouth.
THANKS: The couple would like to thank all maternity staff at Forth Valley Royal for their care and family and friends for their kind wishes and support.
Almost Done!
Registering with Falkirk Herald means you're ok with our terms and conditions.