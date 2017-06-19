Baby of the Week: Poppy Margaret Elizabeth Steele

Poppy Margaret Elizabeth Steele was born in the Royal Alexandria Hospital, Paisley, on February 19, 2017 at 6.46am, weighing 6lbs.

THE PARENTS: Mum Nicola Steele (31) is an assistant stock accountant and dad Jonathan Steele (32) is a depot supervisor. Poppy is their first baby and the family live in Grangemouth.

THE PREGNANCY: Everything was textbook with no problems or morning sickness and a little swelling near the end.

THE BIRTH: Poppy decided to arrive over five weeks early and two days after Nicola’s waters broke she was taken in to Forth Valley Royal before being sent to Paisley where there was a neonatal cot available. However, labour only lasted three hours.

THE BABY: A smiling, giggling little girl who is the double of her dad, said mum – including the lack of hair!

THE NAME: Jonathan was in the Royal Navy and Nicola suggested Poppy because he has poppy tattoos, while her middle names are after the couple’s grans.

THE GRANDPARENTS: Delighted grandparents are Janice and Scott Simpson, Gerry Martin and Maggie Brennan, Mary Ann and Colin Reid, all of Grangemouth, and David and Jill Steele of Bo’ness.

Thanks: Nicola would like to thank both of their mums and Jonathan for all their support.