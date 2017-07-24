Baby of the week: Phoebe Elizabeth Cole

Phoebe Elizabeth Cole was born on March 28, 2017 at 6.50pm in Forth Valley Royal Hospital, weighing 5lbs 5oz.

THE PARENTS: Mum Lesley Cole (30) is a project worker with the Citizen Advice Bureau, and dad Michael Cole (34) is a field service technician. Sadly, the couple’s son Adam was stillborn last year. The family live in Stenhousemuir.

THE PREGNANCY: After all the trauma around their son’s birth, it was a very anxious time for Lesley and Michael. However, she kept well and said the staff at FVRH were fabulous in their care.

THE BIRTH: Baby was due on April 14 but because of her previous history, Lesley was induced. She said the birth was okay and fairly quick.

THE BABY: Now 16 weeks old, Phoebe is a “great baby who is always smiling”, according to mum.

THE NAME: Phoebe was a name the couple both liked and they didn’t know anyone else with it. They later discovered it means “shining light” and said that’s what their daughter is to them. Elizabeth is after Lesley’s gran.

THE GRANDPARENTS: Phoebe is a first granddaughter for Ronald and Susan Hunter of Stenhousemuir, and Robert and Angela Cole of Larbert.

THANKS: Special thanks to all staff at FVRH.