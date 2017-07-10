Baby of the week: Peyton Rose Shields

Peyton Rose Shields was born on January 13, 2017 at 1.25am in Forth Valley Royal Hospital, weighing 7lbs 13oz.

THE PARENTS: Mum Stephanie Fisher (23) is a carer, and dad Nicholas Shields (26) is a technicians. Peyton is their first child and the family live in Denny.

THE PREGNANCY: Everything was very straightforward until the latter stages when Stephanie suffered with pelvic girdle pain.

THE BIRTH: Baby had been due on January 24 but it was decided to induce Stephanie because of her pelvic problem. She then needed an emergency c-section but both mum and baby were fine afterwards.

THE BABY: Stephanie describes her daughter as “a brilliant and very happy” baby who is already sleeping all through the night.

THE NAME: Peyton was a name the couple both liked – Stephanie first came across it on a TV programme, and they thought Rose went with it perfectly.

GRANDPARENTS: Delighted grandparents are Caroline Tait from Stenhousemuir and Lynne and Shaun Belton from Denny.

THANKS: The couple would like to thank their family for all the support during the pregnancy and since Peyton was born, as well as the midwives at FVRH.