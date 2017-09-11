Baby of the week: Ollie James Hartley

Ollie James Hartley was born on May 26, 2017 at 4.21pm in Forth Valley Royal Hospital, weighing 6lbs 4oz.

THE PARENTS: Mum Aimiee Paterson (23) is a carer, while dad Dylan Hartley (25) is a refuse collector with Falkirk Council. Ollie is their first baby and the family live in Grangemouth.

THE PREGNANCY: Aimiee says it was trouble-free with heartburn being her only complaint. And she says the old wives’ tale about heartburn means the baby will be born with lots of hair was true!

THE BIRTH: Ollie was in a hurry to arrive and Aimiee’s waters broke four weeks before her due date so she was induced but the birth was fine she said.

THE BABY: “He’s a very happy wee thing, always smiling,” said Aimee. Ollie has already featured in The Falkirk Herald in a five generation photograph.

THE NAME: Ollie was a name the couple both liked, and James is after both their great-grandfathers.

THE GRANDPARENT: Janet Paterson of Falkirk is delighted with her first grandchild.

THANKS: The couple would like to thank all family and friends for their support before and after Ollie’s birth, as well as all their kind gifts.