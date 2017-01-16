Baby of the week: Olivia Rhonda Hogarth

Olivia Rhonda Hogarth was born in Forth Valley Royal Hospital on August 23, 2016, at 12.52am, weighing 7lb 3.5oz.

THE PARENTS: Mum Cheryl (30) is a customer service manager and dad David (33) is a mechanical technician with Ineos. Olivia is the couple’s first baby and the family live in Stenhousemuir.

THE PREGNANCY: Cheryl said it was fine throughout until about two months to go when she had pelvic problems, but that only lasted a few weeks.

THE BIRTH: This wasn’t quite so straightforward with baby arriving eight days’ late. Cheryl went into labour on the Friday and it wasn’t until the Monday that she was taken into hospital with Olivia arriving in the early hours of Tuesday. The cord was wrapped round baby’s neck three times but thankfully she was okay.

THE NAME: Cheryl had always liked Olivia but David wasn’t so sure. However, after the lengthy labour he agreed with her choice. Rhonda is after David’s late mum who died when he was seven.

THE GRANDPARENTS: Delighted grandparents are Rae and Charlie Allan, and Les and Heather Hogarth, all of Grangemouth.

THANKS: The couple would like to thank all maternity staff, particularly midwife Elaine and the Bluebell team, and the grandparents for all their help and support.

If you would like your baby to be featured in this section, email editorial@falkirkherald.co.uk