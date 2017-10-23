Baby of the week: Olivia Christina Ross

Olivia Christina Ross was born on July 31, 2017 at 8.51pm in Forth Valley Royal Hospital, weighing 5lbs 6oz.

THE PARENTS: Mum Kirsty Ross (29) is a staff nurse at Kinnaird Manor, while dad Gavin Ross (28) is an outdoor educator. The couple have a son Kenzie (2) and the family live in Langlees.

THE PREGNANCY: Kirsty said everything was very smooth, although she had lots of growth scans as Kenzie had been a small baby and the ante-natal team were keeping an eye on her.

THE BIRTH: Although she wasn’t due until August 19 it was decided to induce Kirsty early because baby was small. She said the natural birth was fine.

THE BABY: Olivia is a very content baby who is adored by big brother Kenzie. She was recently diagnosed with hip dysplasia and has had to adapt to wearing a little harness.

THE NAME: Olivia was a name that the couple both liked and Christina is after Kirsty’s nana.

THE GRANDPARENTS: Delighted grandparents are Maureen and David Blelloch of Langlees and Diane Ross of Camelon.

THANKS: The couple would like to thank all family and friends for gifts and good wishes.