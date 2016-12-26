Baby of the Week: Nevaeh Iris Duffy Alexander

Nevaeh Iris Duffy Alexander was born at Forth Valley Royal Hospital, Larbert, on August 11 at 2am weighing 6lb 10oz.

THE PARENTS: Charlotte Alexander (27) is a full-time mum while dad Thomas Duffy (31) works for Falkirk Council at Roughmute. The family live in Denny with children Nevaeh, Emily (5) and Daniel (4).

THE PREGNANCY: The pregnancy was fine although towards the end Charlotte experienced high blood pressure and was closely monitored.

THE BIRTH: Sadly Charlotte had stillborn twins in March 2013 and because of this was due to be induced at 37 weeks. However, when she arrived at hospital they found she was already in labour and just over an hour later baby made her arrival.

THE BABY: “She’s a perfect, cheeky little baby” said mum, who added that she is doted on by her big brother and sister.

THE NAME: Iris means rainbow in Greek and, as she is their rainbow baby after the stillbirth, it seemed very appropriate while Nevaeh is heaven backwards. “She’s our heaven’s rainbow” said Charlotte.

THE GRANDPARENTS: Proud grandparents are Jane and Jim Alexander of Falkirk and Helen Haggart of Denny.

THANKS: The couple would like to thank the grandparents for all their continuing support.