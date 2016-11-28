Baby of the Week: Myah Jo Montgomery

THE DETAILS: Myah Jo Montgomery was born at Forth Valley Royal Hospital, Larbert, on July 21 at 10.59am weighing 10.2.5oz.

THE PARENTS: Mum Kelly Montgomery (37) is a catering assistant at Forth Valley Royal, and dad Thomas Montgomery (37) is a steel erector. The couple have three older children – Jordan (14), Alyssa (11) and Alex (8) – and the family live in Maddiston.

THE PREGNANCY: According to Kelly it was fine throughout the nine months.

THE BIRTH: Myah was obviously in a hurry to arrive and was born nine days before her due date following a very quick labour.

THE BABY: “She is a very content, happy wee thing,” said mum, adding she loves attention and people talking to her.

THE NAME: Myah was a name the couple both liked, while Jo is after Kelly’s youngest sister Joanne.

THE GRANDPARENTS: The new arrival is the latest grandchild for John and Linda Strang of Laurieston and Elizabeth Baird and John Montgomery, both of Westquarter.

THANKS: Kelly and Thomas would like to thank all maternity staff, as well as family and friends for all their cards, gifts and support.