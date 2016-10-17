Baby of the week: Matthew John Short

THE DETAILS: Matthew John Short was born at Forth Valley Royal Hospital at 8.44am on July 9, 2016, weighing in at 8lb 11oz.

THE PARENTS: Mum Michelle Short (34) is an accounts manager and dad Andrew Short (30) is an actuary. Matthew is their first child and the family live in Larbert.

THE PREGNANCY: Michelle said it was “textbook” – straightforward with only a little morning sickness at the start.

THE BIRTH: After an easy nine months, Michelle faced a tough time giving birth. Baby was due on June 29 and when she went in to hospital on July 5 for a growth scan they decided to keep her in as he was so big. Despite being induced the following morning, Matthew didn’t make his appearance until three days later and even then, it was only after a C-section delivery.

THE BABY: Mum describes him as a “great wee boy who is very content”.

THE NAME: The couple both liked Matthew almost from the start of the pregnancy, while John is after Michelle’s dad.

THE GRANDPARENTS: Matthew is a first grandchild for Shirleyanne and John Anderson, and Cathy and Bob Short, who all live in Stenhousemuir.

THANKS: Michelle would like to thank Andrew and her mum for all their support during the birth, and all hospital staff for their care of her and Matthew.