Baby of the week: Marco Cameron Cruickshank

Marco Cameron Cruickshank was born in Forth Valley Royal Hospital on December 29, 2016 at 8.45pm, weighing 6lbs 4oz.

THE PARENTS: Mariangela Pollicino (33) is enjoying being a full-time mum for now, while dad Lee (42) is a sales advisor. The couple live in Grangemouth and Marco is their first baby.

THE PREGNANCY: Mariangela is diabetic and midwifery staff in Aberdeen where the couple were living until December 23 kept a close eye on her with regular scans and check-ups throughout the nine months.

THE BIRTH: Baby was due on January 11 but it was decided to induce Mariangela two weeks early after which she had a normal delivery.

THE BABY: Now five months old, Marco is described as “cheeky” by his mum who said he is a very sociable little boy who likes to keep an eye on everyone.

THE NAME: Mariangela wanted to reflect her half-Italian roots and the couple chose Marco, while Cameron was the suggestion made by her mum’s friend Linda which they both liked and decided to use as his middle name.

THE GRANDPARENTS: Marco’s delighted grandparents are Suzanne and Giuseppe Pollicino of Grangemouth and Barbara Cruickshank of Aberdeen.

THANKS: To the neo-natal staff at FVRH who looked after Marco for ten days and all the labour room staff, particularly Naomi, as well as family and friends for support.