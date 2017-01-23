Baby of the Week: Lucia Josephine Porter

Lucia Josephine Porter was born in Forth Valley Royal Hospital on October 12, 2016, at 8.01am, weighing 6lb 9oz.

THE PARENTS: Mum Lynsey (31) is an anti-money laundering manager and dad Derrick (35) is a facilities manager. Lucia is the couple’s first baby and the family live in Rumford.

THE PREGNANCY: Lynsey said it was absolutely fine with no issues or complications throughout the nine months.

THE BIRTH: It was very quick with Lucia deciding to make her appearance 11 days before her due date. The couple arrived at the maternity unit and 90 minutes later their daughter was born.

THE NAME: Lynsey’s gran’s side of the family is Italian and they were looking for a name that reflected this. Lucia is Italian for Lucy, while Josephine is after her gran.

THE BABY: According to mum, Lucia is “a very alert baby who wants to miss nothing going on around about her”.

THE GRANDPARENTS: Delighted grandparents are Jim and Joan Waddell of Maddiston and Jim and Helen Porter of Polmont.

THANKS: The couple would like to thank the Poppy maternity team and family and friends for all their support throughout the pregnancy and since Lucia was born.

