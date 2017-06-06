Baby of the week: Lillie Rose Fowler

Lillie Rose Fowler was born in Forth Valley Royal Hospital on January 31, 2017 at 2.30pm, weighing 7lbs 3oz.

THE PARENT: Lauren Fowler (28) is being kept busy at the moment being a full-time mum. She lives in Falkirk with Lillie.

THE PREGNANCY: Everything was textbook for Lauren for the first eight months but after that she went into a slow labour. Midwives warned her could last for a couple of weeks but it went on for four. Even the day Lillie was born she thought that it was another false alarm!

THE BIRTH: When she realised that this was the real thing and her daughter was in a hurry to make her appearance into the world, Lauren had to call an ambulance to get to the hospital.

THE BABY: “She’s turning into a real wee character already,” said the proud mum.

THE NAME: Lillie is a name that Lauren always liked, while her mum thought that Rose went well with her choice of first name.

THE GRANDPARENTS: Lauren’s dad Robert had been in hospital for a year but the birth of his first granddaughter proved such a boost he is now living at home in Bo’ness. Her mum Mary also lives in Bo’ness.

THANKS: Special thank you to all Lauren’s family, particularly her mum and aunts, for all their love and support.