Baby of the Week: Joshua John Turner

Joshua John Turner was born at 10.16pm on March 30 at Forth Valley Royal Hospitl weighing 7lb 7oz.

THE PARENTS: Mum Joanne Turner (29) is an early years officer with Falkirk Council, while dad David Turner (29) is a manager with Johnstone Paints in Edinburgh. The couple live in Redding with their elder son Charlie (3).

THE PREGNANCY: Joanne admitted it was a lot more tiring this time around with a toddler to run after. However, she had a lot of support from a hands-on husband and said the nine months went very quickly.

THE BIRTH: Labour was painful but straightforward second time around.

THE BABY: His parents agreee Joshua is “brilliant”. A very happy baby, he still wears a NPA to support his breathing and remains under the care of Glasgow Children’s Hospital.

THE NAME: Big brother Charlie suggested the name Joshua and his parents liked it, while John is after Joanne’s dad.

THE GRANDPARENTS: Joshua is a fourth grandchild for Mary and John Hope of Polmont and second for June and David Turner of Shieldhill.

THANKS: The couple would like to thanks their parents and other family members, particularly for looking after Charlie while Joanne spent four weeks in hospital with Joshua.