Baby of the week: Jonathan Paul Latka

THE DETAILS: Jonathan Paul Lattka was born in Forth Valley Royal Hospital on January 17, 2017 at 9.30am, weighing 4lbs 6oz.

THE PARENTS: Mum Lauren Lattka (24) is a staff nurse at Forth Valley Royal Hospital and dad Jonathan Lattka works for family firm H&J Borgoyne Ltd in Airth. The family live in Stenhousemuir and Jonathan is their first child.

THE PREGNANCY: Lauren described it as hard at the start mostly due to morning sickness but once that had settled down she was said it was pretty good.

THE BIRTH: Jonathan was due on February 26 but decided to arrive six weeks early. Lauren said: “My waters broke at 5.10am and he was here at 9.30am! A lot quicker than expected.” Jonathan then spent four weeks in the neonatal unit to help with his feeding.

THE BABY: Mum describes him as a very content baby who likes cuddles.

THE GRANDPARENTS: Jonathan is the first grandchild of Heather Charleston and Paul Fairley and the fourth grandchild of Agnes Lattka and Stan Lattka

THANKS: Lauren would like to thank her mum and Jonathan for being great birthing partners and to all friends and family, also the amazing staff at forth valley’s neonatal unit for all their help and support.