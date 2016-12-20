Baby of the Week: Isabella May Swan McDonald

THE DETAILS: Isabella May Swan McDonald was born at Forth Valley Royal Hospital, Larbert, on August 4 at 3.17pm weighing 6lb 15oz.

THE PARENTS: Louise Stoddart (32) is a full-time mum while dad James Swan McDonald (28) is a joiner. The family live in Falkirk. Big brother Mackenzie Paterson weighed exactly the same as Isabella when he was born nine years ago. She has another big brother Lyle McDonald.

THE PREGNANCY: Louise described it as “brillaint” saying she had no complications, only feeling tired and having a bit of pelvic pain in the last few weeks.

THE BIRTH: Three weeks before her due date Louise’s waters broke and she was induced two days later. However, it was a natural birth with no complications.

THE BABY: “Most content and happy baby ever” according to proud mum Louise and she’s already sleeping through the night.

THE NAMES: Isabella is after James’ late mum, while May is after Louise’s gran and Swan is her dad’s middle name.

THE GRANDPARENTS: Isabella is another grandchild for Teresa and Rab Stoddart and a first granddaughter for John Marshall and Mary Fitzpatrick.

THANKS: The couple would like to thank staff at FVRH, particularly the Bluebell team.