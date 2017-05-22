Baby of the week – Holly Marion Brown

Holly Marion Brown was born in Forth Valley Royal Hospital on December 5, 2016 at 9.52am, weighing 6lbs 4.5oz.

THE PARENTS: Mum Kate Gillooly (21) is a student, while dad Stephen Brown (24) is an apprentice joiner. Holly is their first baby and the family live in Falkirk.

THE PREGNANCY: Kate said she was very sick at the beginning of the pregnancy and very tired at the end.

THE BIRTH: Despite having a due date of January 11, Kate is convinced this was slightly out as Holly was a good weight for a premature baby. However, when she did go into hospital the labour lasted 24 hours.

THE BABY: Now five months, Holly is described by her mum as very content, even though she has started teething.

THE NAME; Holly was a name the couple both liked and seemed perfect for a December baby, while Marion is after Kate’s mum.

THE GRANDPARENTS: Holly is a much-loved first grandchild for Marion and Paddy Gillhooly of Grangemouth, and Isabella Brown of Denny.

THANKS: Kate would like to thank her best friend Sarah Jones, partner Stephen, her mum and the whole family for their support during the pregnancy and since Holly was born.