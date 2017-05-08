Baby of the week: Harriet Anne Taylor

THE DETAILS: Harriet Anne Taylor was born in Forth Valley Royal Hospital on November 14, 2016 at 11.35am, weighing 8lbs 4oz.

THE PARENTS: Mum Celeine Bailey (30) is assistant manager in Bon Marche in Falkirk, while dad Carl Taylor (31) is a labourer. Harriet has a big brother Lukas (8) and the family live in Laurieston.

THE PREGNANCY: Celeine said it was a lot better than her first and after the initial morning sickness, everything was straightforward in the final months.

THE BIRTH: Harriet arrived after a planned caesarian section and four days before her due date with everything fine.

THE NAME: Looking for a name that people knew but wasn’t used a lot just now, the couple came up with Harriet and Anne is after Celeine’s gran who died in 2011.

THE BABY: “She’s a very good baby and is already sleeping through the night and feeding well.

THE GRANDPARENTS: Proud grandparents are Kay Bailey from Falkirk, John and Morna Taylor from Bo’ness, and Robert and Diane Bailey from Linlithgow. Harriet is also the first great-grandchild for Ina Taylor of Whitecross.

Thanks: The couple would like to thank all family and friends for their gifts, good wishes and support, and all the maternity staff at Forth Valley Royal Hospital.