Baby of the week: Harlow Catherine Ann Bell

Harlow Catherine Ann Bell was born on May 4, 2017 at 12.26am in Forth Valley Royal Hospital, weighing 6lbs 13oz.

THE PARENTS: Mum Amy Bell (30) is a staff nurse, while dad Thomas Bell (31) is a motorbike mechanic. Harlow is the couple’s first baby and the family live in Carronshore.

THE PREGNANCY: “It was terrible” according to Amy, who was constantly sick for over four months. “Then I had only started my maternity leave when I got kept in hospital with signs of pre-eclampsia.”

THE BIRTH: At 34 weeks doctors decided it was too risky to let Amy’s pregnancy continue and she had an emergency section.

THE BABY: “She is absolutely perfect,” said proud mum. Harlow spent only six days in neo-natal before being allowed home.

THE NAME: “I wanted something completely different. I was one of four in my class at school called Amy and hated it,” said mum. Catherine is after Thomas’s nana and Ann after Amy’s grandma.

THE GRANDPARENTS: Delighted with their first granddaughter are Angela Spiers of Brightons, Vincent Price of Denny and William Bell of Carronshore.

THANKS: Amy and Thomas would like to thank all family and friends, as well as the staff in the labour and neo-natal wards at Forth Valley Royal for their care.