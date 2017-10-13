Baby of the week: Grace Jane Page

Grace Jane Page was born on June 3, 2017 at 6.58am in Forth Valley Royal Hospital, weighing 7lbs 13oz.

THE PARENTS: Mum Gemma Page (35) is a bank manager for Bank of Scotland, while dad Gary Page (40) is a coach driver. Grace is their first baby and the family live in Laurieston.

THE PREGNANCY: Gemma had “horrendous” sickness at the start but after that it was plain sailing – apart from swollen ankles near the end which meant she had to ditch the high heels.

THE BIRTH: Baby was due on June 8 but decided to come a little early. Gemma’s waters broke on the morning of June 2 and the contractions started around midnight with Grace born less than seven hours later.

THE BABY: Described as a “content wee soul” by her mum, she added Grace was a little bundle of joy.

THE NAME: The couple both liked the name Grace, while Jane is after Gemma’s gran who died a couple of years ago.

THE GRANDPARENTS: Grace is a gorgeous first granddaughter for Robert McLean of Denny, Carol Smith of Lochearnhead, Ruth Page and Iain MacDonald, both of Camelon.

THANKS: The couple would like to thank all the midwives at FVRH for all their help, as well as family and friends for gifts and visits.