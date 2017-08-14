Baby of the week: Evan Thomas Wallace

Evan Thomas Wallace was born on April 19, 2017 at 9.56pm in Forth Valley Royal Hospital, weighing 6lbs 4oz.

THE PARENTS: Mum Patricia Mulgrew (30) is a team assistant at Gala Bingo in Falkirk, while dad Darren Wallace (30) is a transport chargehand at Caledonian Produce in Bo’ness. The couple also have Millie (11) and Kiegan (7) and the family live in Avonbridge.

THE PREGNANCY: Patricia suffered from sickness for most of her pregnancy making it pretty tough.

THE BIRTH: Due on May 10, baby decided to arrive three weeks early. After pains for most of the day, Patricia headed for the hospital but from getting out of the car until Evan arrived was only ten minutes!

THE BABY: His parents agree Evan is “very happy, content and always smiling”. Big sister Millie loves to help looking after him and is like a second mum.

THE NAME: Evan is Welsh for John and is after Patricia’s grandfather, while Thomas is after her late papa.

THE GRANDPARENTS: Delighted grandparents are Audrey and Brian Mulgrew from Avonbridge, and Deborah Wallace from Falkirk.

THANKS: The couple would like to thank Patricia’s sister, Nicola Mulgrew, who was also present at the birth – arriving at the hospital before them – and all the hospital staff.