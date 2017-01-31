Baby of the Week Emily Todd

Emily Todd was born in Forth Valley Royal Hospital on September 6, 2016, at 5.17am, weighing 5lb 3oz.

THE PARENTS: Mum Emma (24) works at Clackmannanshire Community Hospital and dad Gordon (26) is an installations engineer with Virgin Media. Emily is the couple’s first child and the family live in Falkirk.

THE PREGNANCY: Emma said it was fine and very straightforward.

THE BIRTH: Emily decided she didn’t want to wait till her due date of September 22 to be born and Emma was induced 16 days early. Baby arrived naturally after a labour that lasted less than two hours.

THE NAME; The couple had only picked one name that they both liked and decided to keep it simple with no middle name.

THE BABY: Emma said: “She’s really happy and very good, full of smiles most of the time. She’s been sleeping through the night for a few weeks now.”

THE GRANDPARENTS: Emily is a first grandchild for Audrey Hunter and Steven Aitken of Tillicoultry and Brian and Fiona Stuart of Falkirk, and a fourth grandchild for Amanda and Gordon Todd of Stenhousemuir.

THANKS: The couple would like to thank Emma’s mum who was present at the birth along with Gordon and all the hospital staff for their care of mum and baby.

