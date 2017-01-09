Baby of the Week: Emily Rose Walker

Emily Rose Walker was born in Forth Valley Royal Hospital on August 4, 2016, at 11.21am, weighing 8lb 0.5oz.

THE PARENTS: Mum Jackie (30) is a sales assistant and dad Steven (31) is a chemical process operator. Emily has two big brothers, Nathan Billy (9) and Ryan George (3), and the family live in Hallglen.

THE PREGNANCY: Jackie described it as “very difficult”, particularly after she developed gestational diabetes. “Definitely my last pregnancy,” she said.

THE BIRTH: Although she wanted a natural birth, because of her condition and a previous c-section, Jackie had to again have a c-section delivery.

THE BABY: “She’s a little diva,” said proud mum. “Brillaint but, like all babies ,she has her moments.”

THE NAME: Emily was a name the couple both liked, as was Rose which Jackie described as very feminine.

THE GRANDPARENTS: Delighted grandmothers are Caroline Walker of Falkirk and Wilma Metcalfe of Grangemouth.

THANKS: Jackie would particularly like to thank Emily’s auntie, Pamela Walker, who she described as a tremendous support throughout the pregnancy and with helping to look after her other two children.

If you would like your baby to be featured in this section, email editorial@falkirkherald.co.uk