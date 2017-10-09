Baby of the week: Ellie Rhoda Mclagan

Ellie Rhoda Mclagan was born on April 30, 2017 at 7.20am in Forth Valley Royal Hospital, weighing 6lbs 11.5oz.

THE PARENTS: Mum Samera Hardie (32) is an estate agent, while dad Graeme Mclagan (35) is a submariner in the Royal Navy. The couple also have a daughter Bonnie (4) and the family live in Denny.

THE PREGNANCY: Everything was fine, according to Samera with no problems.

THE BIRTH: Baby was determined to arrive on her due date and any complications were avoided after the midwife managed to turn her allowing for a natural birth.

THE BABY: At five months, Ellie is an “attention seeker” who loves watching everything her big sister does. “She’s very good and very content,” said mum.

THE NAME: Ellie was a name the couple both liked and Bonnie said she wanted a sister who could be called this. Rhoda is after Samera’s gran who died two years ago.

THE GRANDPARENTS: Delighted grandparents are Ann Hardie and Peter Murray, both of Bonnybridge and Janice and James Hammell, both of Denny.

THANKS: The couple would like to thank Samera’s mum Ann was present at the birth and a huge support to them, as well as all the midwives at FVRH.