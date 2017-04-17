Baby of the Week: Eliza Jane Towers

Eliza Jane Towers was born in Forth Valley Royal Hospital on December 28, 2016 at 2.50pm, weighing 6lbs 11.5oz.

THE PARENTS: Mum Janine (28) is a teacher, while dad Jonathan (28) is a freelance technical manager. Eliza is their first child and the family live in Reddingmuirhead.

THE PREGNANCY: Janine says her pregnancy was fine. It was all normal despite consultants telling her it wouldn’t be.

THE BIRTH: It was very quick. Janine went into labour at 7am and kept falling asleep between contractions.

THE NAME: Janine says that when they saw Eliza she looked like a wee old woman and they jokingly called her Isa. The couple thought they liked it so they looked up names that sounded similar and Eliza was one that they saw and both liked instantly.

THE BABY: Janine says Eliza is a wonderful and lovely baby who sleeps through the night and is very smiley.

THE GRANDPARENTS: Eliza is the first grandchild for Robert and Margot Wilson from Maddiston. She is also the first grandchild for Lynda Towers and Mike and Barbara Towers from Edinburgh.

THANKS: Janine would like to thank everyone who has helped out in some way. She added everyone had been very generous and Eliza is a very lucky girl.