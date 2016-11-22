Baby of the Week: Cara Louise Irvine

The birth of Cara Louise Irvine.

THE PARENTS: Mum Jenny (30) is a senior analyst and dad George (31) is a technical operations manager. The couple, who also have son Callum (5), live in Maddiston.

THE PREGNANCY: Jenny said it was fine and they knew from early in the pregnancy that it would be a caesarean as baby was breech.

THE BIRTH: With a planned c-section Jenny always knew that she was going to give birth at 39 weeks. She said it was “much calmer” than five years ago when she had Callum.

THE BABY: Cara is great, according to her mum, and is already sleeping through the night. She had bad colic for a few weeks and dairy intolerance but that has all settled down now.

THE NAME: The couple both wanted a name beginning with ‘C’ and after searching the internet and baby name books both decided Cara was perfect. Louise is Jenny’s own middle name.

THE GRANDPARENTS: Cara is the first granddaughter for Janie and Jim Irvine of Polmont and third granddaughter for Linda and John Strang of Laurieston.

THANKS: The couple would like to thank Cara’s grandparents for all their help and support.