Baby of the week: Calder Alan Paterson

Calder Allan Paterson was born on April 14, 2017 at 10.18am in Forth Valley Royal Hospital, weighing 6lbs 5ozs.

THE PARENTS: Hollie Paterson (30) is a full-time mum, while dad Adam Paterson (30) is self-employed. The couple have two other children, Rhys (11) and Shannon (9), and the family live in Langlees.

THE PREGNANCY: The first 28 weeks were fine for Hollie but then she was diagnosed with gestational diabetes and baby stopped growing. This resulted in her taking steroids and often having three scans a week.

THE BIRTH: Hollie had a planned c-section at 38 weeks.

THE BABY: “He’s happy and healthy which is the main thing,” said Hollie. “He’s also very content and has been sleeping through the night for some time now.”

THE NAME: The couple wanted something different but not “too extreme”. However, Hollie’s c-section was already booked and still no name until Adam watched a film where one of the character’s was Calder. Allan is after Adam’s dad.

THE GRANDPARENTS: Delighted grandparents are Agnes Dewar of Langlees, Walter Dewar of Hallglen, and Allan and May Paterson of Carronshore.

THANKS: The couple would like to thank their family for all the support.