Baby of the week: Arlo Ryan Beattie

Arlo Ryan Beattie was born in Forth Valley Royal Hospital on December 26, 2016 at 1.40pm, weighing 9lbs 9oz.

THE PARENTS: Mum Natalia Beattie (26) is an admin assistant and dad Ryan Beattie (28) is a steel fixer. The couple already have a daughter Valentina (18 months) and the family live in Camelon.

THE PREGNANCY: Natalia said it was really good with no problems over the nine months. Baby was due on New Year’s Day but decided to come six days early on Boxing Day.

THE BIRTH: Very straightforward with labour only lasting five and a half hours. Mum and baby were home that evening – complete with a takeaway for dinner!

THE BABY: Mum says he is a “brilliant baby”, adding that he is perfect.

THE NAME: The couple wanted another name with Italian roots like Valentina and Arlo was dad’s suggestion.

THE GRANDPARENTS: Arlo is the third grandchild for doting grandparents Flora and Anthony Sharp of Camelon.

THANKS: Natalia would particularly like to thank her parents and two sisters, Shakira and Shellana, as well as Arlo’s uncles, Adam and Stevie, for all their help and support during the pregnancy and since Arlo was born.