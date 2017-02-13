Baby of the Week: Anna Elizabeth Katie Murray

Anna Elizabeth Katie Murray was born in Forth Valley Royal Hospital on December 10, 2016 at 2.05am, weighing 7lb 7oz.

THE PREGNANCY: Lauren said the pregnancy was okay up until 33 weeks but contractions started and she needed an overnight stay in hospital to get steroid injections but she waited until 39 weeks before she arrived.

THE BIRTH: Anna was due on December 16 but arrived six days earlier. Lauren had a back to back labour which she said was hard work. She went into hospital on the Friday night, they broke her waters at 12am and Anna arrived two hours later.

THE NAME: They both liked the name Anna, who is named after Lauren’s nan and Gary’s gran both called Elizabeth, and Gary’s mum Katie.

THE BABY: Lauren says Anna loves lots of cuddles and likes to be nursed.

THE GRANDPARENTS: Anna is the third grandchild of Katie Murray from Falkirk and Anne and Sandy Haddow from Camelon.

THANKS: Lauren would like to thank hospital staff, her husband and her mum for being “amazing”.

If you would like your baby to be featured in this section, email editorial@falkirkherald.co.uk