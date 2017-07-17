Baby of the week: Aiven May Gail Allan

Aiven May Gail Allan was born on February 24, 2017 at 6.26pm in Forth Valley Royal Hospital, weighing 5lbs 12oz.

THE PARENTS: Mum Elise Christie (23) is a dispensary assistant, while dad Steven Allan (24) works for Malcolm Allan butchers in Larbert. Aiven is the couple’s first baby and they live in Denny.

THE PREGNANCY: Everything was very straightforward in the beginning but around the middle of her pregnancy Elise developed gestational diabetes.

THE BIRTH: Due to her condition, Elise was in danger of developing pre-eclampsia so was induced a few weeks early. However, the birth was relatively quick only lasting six hours.

THE BABY: A very content baby, Avien is already sleeping through the night and has discovered how to laugh.

THE NAME: Steven didn’t like Elise’s first choice so they started hunting for something that wasn’t too girly but was unusual and found Aiven. May is after her great-gran who died two years ago and Gail is after Elise’s mum.

THE GRANDPARENTS: Aiven is a first grandchild for Gail Christie of Stenhousemuir and Rona Allan of Denny.

THANKS: Elise would like to thank her gran Joan Christie for providing support throughout her pregnancy, family for their help and the midwives at FVRH.