Baby of the Week: Aidan John Tripney

Aidan John Tripney was born on April 14, 2017, at 6.59pm, in Forth Valley Royal Hospital, weighing 7lbs 7oz.
THE PREGNANCY: Apart from some morning sickness, Stacey said the nine months were fine.
THE BIRTH: Aidan appeared to have been in a hurry to make his appearance into the world. As well as being nine days early, he arrived less than 90 minutes after Stacey got to the labour ward.
THE BABY: “He’s brilliant,” said mum, “very happy and doing something new every day.”
THE NAME: Aidan was a name the couple both liked, but even though they knew they were having a boy it wasn’t until three days after his birth that they finally decided on it. John is a family name on both sides.
THE GRANDPARENTS; Proud grandparents are Pearl Struthers, Michaela and Jamie Tripney, all from Grangemouth.
THANKS: The couple would like to thank all maternity staff for their care and family and friends for their support, both before and after Aidan’s birth.
