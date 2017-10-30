Baby of the week: Aarron Ross Ure

Aarron Ross Ure was born on April 27, 2017 at 10.47pm in Forth Valley Royal Hospital, weighing 6lbs 5oz.

THE PARENTS: Mum Arlene Lamond (23) is a care assistant at Fairview Care Home and dad Allan Ure (27) is a student ambulance technician VQ4 a Falkirk Ambulance Station. The couple already have a son Euan (6) and the family live in Camelon.

THE PREGNANCY: Arlene was sick daily until the fifth month, but she says after that her pregnancy was fine.

THE BIRTH: The new mum said that the birth, one day after her due date, was “really good and quick” with a four hour labour before baby arrived.

THE BABY: The couple describe Aarron as very happy and content who is already sleeping well at night. He is also adored by his big brother Euan.

THE NAME: Aarron’s granny Liz suggested the name as it is similar to Allan’s close friend Darron. Ross is after Arlene’s brother.

THE GRANDPARENTS: Delighted grandparents are Elizabeth Ure and Daniel Buchanan, both from Camelon, Caroline Lamond of Grangemouth and Barrie Lamond of Slamannan.

THANKS: Arlene and Allan would like to thank all family and friends for their kind wishes and presents.