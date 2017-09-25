Babies of the week: Perrie Jay and Pyper Jay Thomson

Perrie Jay Thornton was born on March 17, 2017 at 3.07pm in Forth Valley Royal Hospital and her twin sister Pyper Jay Thornton was born two minutes later. Both weighed 4lbs 14oz.

THE PARENTS: Jade McLean (21) is a full-time mum, while dad Daryn Thornton (29) is a council worker. They couple already have a daughter Jamie (2) and the family live in Grangemouth.

THE PREGNANCY: Jade summed it up as “horrendous” with sickness forcing her to spend a lot of time in hospital. She knew that it was twins from seven weeks but wasn’t surprised as twins and triplets run in her family.

THE BIRTH: At 37 weeks, the twins arrived following a planned section which Jade said was “totally fine”.

THE BABIES: Both are “brilliant” and are discovering their voices. Their parents are delighted that they are already sleeping through the night.

THE NAMES: Jade liked both names and Jay is named after Daryn’s dad John.

THE GRANDPARENTS: Delighted grandparents are John and Alison Thornton of Grangemouth.

THANKS; Jade and Daryn would like to thank the grandparents for their support and help, as well as all the maternity ward staff who were “amazing”.