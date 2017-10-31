Falkirk Juniors success at Gaelic festival

Falkirk Junior Gaelic Choir has returned from a successful Royal National Mod 2017 in Lochaber.

The choir, with conductor Mary McLean and Gaelic reader Mary Ann Brown, was placed first in under-10 two-part harmony and Puirt competitions and third in Under-19 unison.

A spokesperson said: “The choir received high praise from adjudicators who were impressed that a junior choir with such a wide range of ages managed to create such a pure and unified sound.

“Falkirk Junior Gaelic Choir continues to go from strength to strength and had successes also in solo, duet and poetry competitions.”