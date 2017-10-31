Falkirk Juniors success at Gaelic festival

Falkirk Junior Gaelic Choir has returned from a successful Royal National Mod 2017 in Lochaber.
The choir, with conductor Mary McLean and Gaelic reader Mary Ann Brown, was placed first in under-10 two-part harmony and Puirt competitions and third in Under-19 unison.
A spokesperson said: “The choir received high praise from adjudicators who were impressed that a junior choir with such a wide range of ages managed to create such a pure and unified sound.
“Falkirk Junior Gaelic Choir continues to go from strength to strength and had successes also in solo, duet and poetry competitions.”
Almost Done!
Registering with Falkirk Herald means you're ok with our terms and conditions.