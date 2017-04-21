Falkirk High boys complete West Highland Way adventure

Four schoolboys headed back to the classroom this week after a holiday adventure that raised over £1300 for charity.

The youngsters, despite only being 13, walked the West Highland Way over six days from April 3-8.

Taking part were Lewis Gilvear and Luke Jackson from Falkirk, Edward Baker from Larbert and Kai Reed from Brightons.

They all went to primary school together and now are in S2 at Falkirk High School.

Their efforts will benefit the Beatson Cancer Charity in Glasgow.

Although the boys walked the 96 miles from Milngavie to Fort William alone, Edward’s mum Debbie Brown met them at certain points to provide much-needed food and other supplies.

Their longest walk saw them cover 21 miles in one day with nine miles the shortest distance they covered in one go.

They slept under canvas and in microlodges along the route.

Debbie said: “All their families are incredibly proud of their efforts. It was entirely their idea to do this and they planned it all themselves.

“They chose the Beatson Cancer Charity because Kai’s family had recent involvement with them and thought the treatment they received was excellent. The boys wanted to give something back for that care.”

The West Highland Way remains Scotland’s most popular long distance walking route with over 50,000 people tackling the route across varied terrains each year.