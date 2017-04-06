Falkirk having its first Easter egg hunt in town centre

Hop along to Falkirk High Street at the Easter weekend and you will be in for a big surprise.

As well as having the chance to take part in lots of fun activities, including the town centre’s first-ever Easter Egg hunt, you can help raise cash for Strathcarron Hospice.

The Falkirk Healthy High Street retailer group is working in partnership to revitalise the heart of the town and hope this will be the first of many events.

Taking place on Saturday, April 15 from 11am to 4pm, families are being encouraged to explore the heart of Falkirk at the same time as raising funds for the hospice.

To get involved children need to register and will receive a wristband which grants free access to additional seasonal activities such as Easter crafts, a giant rabbit petting zoo and Alice in Wonderland’s Spring Garden.

Families can explore the town centre looking for ten giant eggs hidden in shop windows and local businesses will offer additional games and treats along the way.

All those who complete the hunt and have the chance to win one of the eggs on display.

Margaret Foy, the Howgate’s marketing manager, said: “It’s great to see the retailers all get involved in what is sure to be a fun event, as well as helping to raise money for such a worthy cause.”

To take part, simply register at the Howgate Help Desk on the day, entry is £3 per child or £5 for two children, which goes directly to Strathcarron Hospice.